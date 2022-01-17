“We are satisfied at the moment” Marotta pours cold water on Dybala to Inter Milan rumours

Reports have linked Paulo Dybala with a sensational free transfer from Juventus to Inter Milan.

He is currently struggling to agree to the terms of an extension at Juve and this has opened the door for other clubs to sign him in the summer.

Inter is one of the few Serie A clubs who can offer him a salary that is close to what he can get at Juve.

Their director, Beppe Marotta, was at Juventus when the Bianconeri signed him from Palermo in 2015.

He is now helping to turn the Nerazzurri into the top team in Serie A and they want the best players.

He knows Dybala is a top player but says they already have more than enough attackers in their squad and want to respect them by not getting involved in a transfer for the Juve contract rebel.

He tells DAZN via Football Italia: “Whenever a player of the calibre of Dybala is getting close to the end of his contract, it’s only natural he is linked with this or that club. However, we have four strikers in our squad that we are very happy with and are not looking for anyone in that area.

“Dybala would be an aspiration for many clubs and we keep an eye on the evolution of the market, but we are satisfied at the moment and want to show respect to the forwards who are already doing so well for Inter.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala is a player that most top clubs would want in their squad, so it is hardly a surprise that Inter has been linked with a move for him.

The ideal situation would be for the Bianconeri to keep him at the club, but we shouldn’t pay over the odds for him in terms of salary.

If he leaves in the summer, we would have the chance to sign a much younger player like Dusan Vlahovic as a replacement.