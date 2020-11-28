“We are talking about a champion” Benevento manager says Pirlo at Juventus doesn’t surprise him

Benevento manager and former teammate of Andrea Pirlo, Filippo Inzaghi says he isn’t surprised that the former midfielder has landed the job of managing the Italian champions.

Juve surprisingly appointed Pilrlo as their manager after they fired Maurizio Sarri last summer.

This is Pirlo’s first senior managerial job in football and it was surprising that a Juve team that wants to win a tenth consecutive league title would make him their manager.

Inzaghi, who has also turned to management after his successful playing career, says he isn’t surprised that the midfielder got such a top job, claiming that Pirlo is a champion footballer who won everything during his playing days.

“I’m not surprised he has this job,” Inzaghi said at the pre match press conference as quoted by Football Italia.



“We are talking about a champion who, as a player, has won everything.

“There has always been a great relationship between us, as we arrived at Milan together.

“I remember we had the same agent, Tullio Tinti, who offered him to the Rossoneri the day I signed.

“He didn’t find space at Inter and we eventually did great things at Milan together.”

Both former teammates will do battle this afternoon when Juventus takes on newly-promoted Benevento and the Bianconeri will be hoping to avoid any kind of upset as they bid to get back to the top of the league table as quickly as they can.