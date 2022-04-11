“We are talking to someone else” Juventus risk losing out on Raspadori

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that Juventus hasn’t started talks over signing Giacomo Raspadori, despite all the rumours.

He also added that another club has opened preliminary contacts with them over landing the young Italian striker.

Juve has been long-term admirers of the 22-year-old, and they consider him one attacker that should be a part of their squad now and in the future.

Sassuolo and the Bianconeri have a good business relationship which helped the latter to sign Manuel Locatelli in the summer.

They could also get Raspadori easily if they make their move, but their hesitation could cost them.

Speaking on the future of the Azzurri attacker, Carnevali told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia: “No, we’re not talking to Juventus, but we are talking to someone else. We are just at the beginning, there is interest but nothing concrete. We don’t need to sell.”

In the transfer market, timing is important and if you waste time, another club will steal your target from you.

Juve has some exciting stars on their wishlist and they are probably waiting until the summer to make their move.

That gives other suitors an opportunity to beat us to signing these players.