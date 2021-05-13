“We are very close to reach an agreement” – Juventus winger set for a homecoming

When it comes to Douglas Costa, we’re not revealing a secret when we say that the last couple of seasons have been complicated for the Brazilian.

The winger made a big transfer from Bayern Munich towards Juventus in 2017, but injury problems and inconsistent performances limited his impact on the team.

Although his occasional flashes of talent would always tease a certain big splash, but it just never happened for the former Shakhtar Donetsk man.

Therefore, a return to his old Bavarians employers was perceived as a decent solution for everyone involved, but his comeback to Germany has been underwhelming to say the least.

Once his loan spell ends by the end of the current campaign, Costa will be expected to return to Turin, as the German champions definitely won’t exercise their buy-option.

However, Brazilian club Gremio has been looming around for a while, and their vice-president Marcos Hermann believes that a deal will be reached.

“Douglas has accepted to lower his demands and we we are very close to reach an agreement with him,” said the vice-president in an interview with the Brazilian version of Goal.com via Calciomercato.

“If he manages to free himself from Juventus, then I’m sure we will reach a deal to sign him.”

The Bianconeri’s management would be definitely willing to facilitate such a move, as the club is seeking to lower the wagebill amidst the current financial difficulties.