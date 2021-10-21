“We are very close” Nedved gives an update on Dybala’s contract negotiations

Pavel Nedved has delivered a positive update on the progress of negotiations between Juventus and Paulo Dybala as the Argentinian continues to bargain with them over a new deal.

Juve and the attacker have clarified that he is staying, but agreeing to terms of a new contract hasn’t been easy.

The Bianconeri have struggled financially in recent seasons and they are looking to offer Dybala a deal that wouldn’t put them in more trouble.

However, the attacker expects to be the club’s top earner, considering they see him as their next captain.

But talks are still making good progress and Nedved says they are very close to finally signing the deal and announcing the renewal.

Dybala has struggled with injuries recently and he is currently sidelined with one, but the Juve vice president says he could be back for their next game against Inter Milan.

He told reporters, as quoted by Calciomercato: “We hope to see him again with Inter. The renewal we are very close, we are happy for that. It will be ready very soon, it is important for this team.”

In the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala is one player who needs to step up and become the main offensive player at Juve.

He has shown the capability to do that, but he needs to get over his constant injury problems.