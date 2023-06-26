“We are very good friends” Wojciech Szczesny opens up on his relationship with Allegri

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has opened up on his relationship with his manager Max Allegri and insists they are very good friends.

The Polish goalie has been one of the finest players in the Bianconeri squad and the gaffer supported him to remain number one when they had the chance to seal a free transfer for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He will remain the club’s first choice for a while and might continue to work with Allegri after Juve backed their manager to keep his position on the bench for another season.

Speaking about his relationship with his gaffer, he said via Calciomercato:

“We are very good friends, I respect him because he is capable of telling me things that no one else would, and we are also neighbours since I moved to Turin, so I would say he is a great friend of mine.”

This is probably one of the reasons Allegri backed him to remain the first choice when the gaffer returned to the Allianz Stadium two seasons ago.

Juve FC Says

It is great to hear the manager and his player have a good rapport because this is crucial to building harmony in the dressing room.

Players perform best when they have an excellent relationship with their manager and we expect Szczesny to keep his place in the team for now.