“We believe in him a lot” Nedved defends Juventus striker choice

Pavel Nedved has defended Juventus’ decision to sign Arkadiusz Milik on loan from Olympique Marseille.

The Bianconeri have spent most of this summer looking for a new striker to support Dusan Vlahovic in scoring the goals.

They narrowed their list of options down to Memphis Depay and Milik in the last few days before settling for the Olympique Marseille man.

Many Juventus fans are familiar with his name, not just because he played for Napoli against their team regularly.

Reports continuously linked the striker with a move to the Allianz Stadium, and it will not surprise many of them that he has made the transfer to Turin.

However, is he the best player for the job? Nedved thinks so and reveals they are happy to add him to their squad.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I had confirmed that Depay was part of the list but we chose Milik, we believe he has the right characteristics, we are waiting for goals from him, we believe in him a lot, we believe that we are ok with him.”

Juve FC Says

Milik has done well in Serie A before now, and he is a player that Max Allegri has wanted to work with for a long time.

This means the gaffer already has a plan to use him effectively, and we can be confident that he would thrive in our team.