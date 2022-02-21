‘We can beat anyone’ – Villarreal star confident ahead of Juventus clash

Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma has spoken to the press ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Juventus, and claims his side can beat anybody.

The Old Lady will be wise not to underestimate Unai Emery’s side, the current Europa League champions, with a manager who has a great record in Europe.

We have our own pedigree, albeit whilst having struggled to reach the latter stages of the competition over the past few years, but our side has shown our best form in the CL so far this term, and with the star power that we have in our side at present, this could well be an exciting encounter.

The home side have every reason to be confident also, having dominated a number of their own games in the competition thus far, as well as having that confidence from their EL win last season.

One player who is confident of his side’s chances are Danjuma, who is ‘looking forward’ to taking on our side on Tuesday.

“It is difficult, and you always need to be on your toes and switched on, but we are doing well,” Dnjuma told CBS. “Now, I am looking forward to playing Juventus. Even in the group stage we played against ‘bigger clubs’ like Manchester United and we played well, I feel like we should have won. That shows that if we stay true to ourselves, I feel like we can beat anyone. You just need to be switched on all the time — if you switch off you can quickly ship three goals!”

Are you expecting a tight game in Spain this week?

Patrick