“We can still grow a lot” Allegri reacts to Juventus loss to Real Madrid

Juventus has just ended their tour of the United States with a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid, but Max Allegri still found some positives from the game.

The Bianconeri had started the tour with a 2-0 win against Chivas before picking up a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, with Moise Kean scoring both their goals.

Their last game was against Los Blancos and fans had been hopeful they will finish it on a high.

But goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio ensured the Spaniards finished their tour with the win.

Juve manager, Allegri, still saw some positives, and he insists his players did their best.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “A good match, which concludes a good ten-day job in the United States. We faced the strongest team in Europe, as long as it was possible to play, we did it, trying to manage the possessions and not throw the ball away.

“I am satisfied with the work of the boys. We can still grow a lot, there are players who have to return.

“Tonight there were many opportunities on both sides: we should have managed ours with a little more patience. A couple of days and then we go back to work. The Championship is approaching “

Juve FC Says

The friendly games were a good chance to get our players to add some minutes to their legs.

The main reason for the matches is for them to be fit enough to start the new season and we have achieved that mostly.

The result is not so important, but the players must learn from the mistakes that cost them the game.