Juventus stalwart Federico Gatti is pleased with the Derby d’Italia victory, but at the same time rueful of the wasted opportunities throughout the season.
The Old Lady prevailed in her battle against arch-rivals Inter on Sunday night. Francisco Conceicao emerged as the ultimate hero by scoring the solitary goal of the contest. The Portuguese kept his composure to beat Yann Sommer with a low drive toward the far corner.
In the first 25 rounds of the season, the Bianconeri have already settled for a whopping 13 draws. With three wins in their last three league outings, they have now registered 11 victories which remains insufficient for a club in the size of Juventus.
Therefore, Gatti is hoping that this memorable victory will spark a new beginning, but also laments the points they dropped on the way, as they could have been in the mix for the Scudetto.
“I don’t know if it is our most important victory to date, but it is a result that must give us that something extra, because we have thrown away too many points during the season,” said the 26-year-old in his post-match interview (via the club’s official website).
“There is still a long way to go this season, but the points we have dropped definitely leave us with some regret.”
Juventus have now climbed to fourth place, although they remain on par on points with 5th-placed Lazio. While this position would be enough for the club to achieve its announced objective – which is to qualify for the Champions League next season – Gatti insists settling for a Top Four finish is never enough for the Bianconeri.
“The season is long, at Juve you cannot be satisfied with fourth place. There are still many competitions to play in and we have to get to the top of all of them.”
