Juventus stalwart Federico Gatti is pleased with the Derby d’Italia victory, but at the same time rueful of the wasted opportunities throughout the season.

The Old Lady prevailed in her battle against arch-rivals Inter on Sunday night. Francisco Conceicao emerged as the ultimate hero by scoring the solitary goal of the contest. The Portuguese kept his composure to beat Yann Sommer with a low drive toward the far corner.

In the first 25 rounds of the season, the Bianconeri have already settled for a whopping 13 draws. With three wins in their last three league outings, they have now registered 11 victories which remains insufficient for a club in the size of Juventus.

Therefore, Gatti is hoping that this memorable victory will spark a new beginning, but also laments the points they dropped on the way, as they could have been in the mix for the Scudetto.