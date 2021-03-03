“We certainly need to improve” Szczesny issues call to his teammates

Wojciech Szczesny has called on his teammates to improve after their 3-0 win over Spezia.

The Pole was in fine form and saved a penalty to help the Bianconeri keep a clean sheet in the game.

He was seen shouting at his teammates for much of the time even when they had gone 2-0 up.

Juventus is now playing catchup in the race for the title after the two Milan sides pulled away from them.

Their previous game saw them drop points against Verona and they risked a similar outcome against Spezia seeing that their opponents beat Milan 2-0 a few weeks back.

But goals from Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo were enough for them to get the points.

Szczesny said that they started the game too slow and improved as it went on, but asked them to start as they mean to go on instead because this is a time they cannot be complacent.

He told Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia: “It was crucial we understood the importance of the moment. Even 1-0 or 2-0 is not a guarantee, so we had to keep on our toes and avoid conceding a goal that could’ve changed the game. I wanted to keep my teammates alert.

“Our second half was good, the first had a really slow tempo. It was also credit to Spezia for playing well, but we certainly need to improve so that we can play well for 90 minutes and not just 30.

“We definitely need to improve. We’re aware that we went through a rough period, but we play every three days and we need to understand the importance of this moment.”