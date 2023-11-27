The first Derby d’Italia of the season ended in a 1-1 draw, with Inter captain Lautaro Martinez canceling out Dusan Vlahovic’s opener.

Both goals ensued in the first half. But after the interval, neither side seemed too keen on snatching a winner.

Therefore, the two Serie A giants maintained the status quo with the Nerazzurri leading the standings, just two points ahead of Juventus.

Nevertheless, Max Allegri felt his side could have come away with a better result, especially after taking the lead.

The Bianconeri boss felt his players were too naive on the equalizer, as they broke their defensive lines and chased the ball, creating space for the opposition to penetrate.

“We conceded a goal a bit like chickens, especially after five minutes from scoring,” noted Allegri in his post-match interview with DAZN via TuttoJuve.

“But already after the goal, we missed two or three chances. I’d say we could have done better.

“When you give Inter an open field, they have the technique to punish you, as proven in the Derby against Milan.

“Lautaro did well on his goal. Maybe we should have committed a foul in the buildup. But the team delivered a good performance, it wasn’t easy because Juventus hadn’t played for the first place for three years now.

“It wasn’t easy for everyone, including myself, because in my case, it has been four and a half years since I last played a match for the top of the standings.

“The boys were good overall. This gives us awareness, we need to stay calm and work hard. We still have many aspects to improve.”

Allegri also reserved a few words of praise for Vlahovic who ended a long goal drought to finally score his fifth goal of the season.

The manager went on to call it the Serbian’s best display since signing for Juventus in January 2022.

“Today, Dusan played his best game since joining Juventus on a technical level. He dominated Stefan de Vrij, taking advantage of Chiesa’s movement.

“I’m happy for him, he can only improve considering he’s only 24 years old.”