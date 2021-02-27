“We continue to talk about it” Pirlo says Juventus still want to win the league

Juventus has spent most of this season behind the two Milan sides in the race for the Scudetto.

The Bianconeri have won the last nine league titles and they wanted to make this one the 10th consecutive.

Opposition from teams like Inter Milan have been building up for several years now and that has seen them finally catch up with Juve.

Antonio Conte’s men were close to snatching the title from Juve last season and they will not want any slip-ups again after finally climbing to the top of the league table.

There are 8 points between Juve and the top, although the Bianconeri has a game in hand.

Despite the gap and his team’s inconsistent form, Andrea Pirlo is confident that they can still win the title and insists that they are still in the race.

He was speaking ahead of their match against Verona and reiterated that his team is still thinking about retaining their league crown.

He said at a press conference via Football Italia: “We continue to talk about it, it remains our goal,” he revealed. “We must continue with the desire to achieve it, because it’s within our reach.

“We are Juventus and we must continue to believe in it until the end.”