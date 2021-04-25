“We could have scored more” Morata laments yet more dropped points

Alvaro Morata says it doesn’t matter if he scores a goal, even a beautiful one if Juventus doesn’t win their game.

The Spaniard scored the leveller as the Bianconeri were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina today.

Juve faced La Viola needing to win as they battle other teams for a place in the top four.

Adrien Rabiot was judged to have handled the ball in the area and Dusan Vlahovic converted a cheeky spot-kick after 29 minutes.

Juve laboured yet they couldn’t find a goal in the first half, but Morata scored within seconds of coming on in the second half.

The Spaniard’s goal wasn’t enough to give Juventus all three points and he says they could have won the game if they had started well and scored more goals.

He played down his own impact by scoring the goal and says he is only happy when the team wins and it doesn’t matter who scores the goals.

“Nobody remembers great goals if they don’t lead to victories,” Morata told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“We could have scored more, but we didn’t manage, we had a better attitude in the second half, which will make us win the next games,” the striker continued.

“I look serious because I don’t like not winning. We are having a difficult season, this year has been so difficult. It doesn’t matter who scores. It counts to win games. Today we proved we could win it.”