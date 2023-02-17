“We deserved more.” Di Maria reacts to Juventus draw against Nantes

Juventus attacker Angel di Maria insists they deserved more from their 1-1 draw against Nantes last night.

The Bianconeri are seeking to end this season successfully despite their many off-field problems and wanted to beat the French club.

However, after Nantes’ equaliser, the black and whites simply could not find a winning goal to secure a first-leg advantage.

This means they have it all to do ahead of the reverse fixture and Di Maria believes they deserved a win.

The Argentinian wrote on Instagram:

“We deserved more. We played a great game. Until the end.”

Juve FC Says

There is no need to discuss if we should have won that game or not. What we should do now is focus on doing much better in the reverse fixture.

If Nantes can earn a draw in Turin, we can go to France and earn a victory as well, but it would be easier said than done and if we are as poor as we were yesterday, we will not win.

Our hosts will have home support which we should have made count last night and that gives them an important advantage.

But it could also put them under pressure and we can take advantage of that to win.