Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed his retirement from professional football at 45 after he spent last season at Parma.

Buffon is among the greatest goalkeepers the game has ever seen and will now look to move into management.

The news of his possible retirement broke this morning and the Juventus legend has confirmed that he is leaving the game.

Buffon posted a video on his social media page and captioned it, as quoted by Football Italia:

“That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together.”

Juve FC Says

Buffon is one of the best-ever goalies in the history of football and we were lucky to have had him on our book at some point in his career.

The goalie worked under some of the best managers in the world and could become a great coach himself.

If that happens and he finds success at other clubs, we could bring him back as our manager in the not-so-distant future.

We broke the transfer record to add him to our squad when he was a very young goalie and he delivered more than we even expected.

Happy retirement Buffon. We will see you again not so far from now.