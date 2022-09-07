“We did the essentials” Mbappe insists they got the job done against Juventus

Kylian Mbappe insists PSG did the basics right against Juventus after they beat the Italians 2-1.

The Frenchman was the star of the show as his two first-half strikes helped his team to earn the points.

We still expect Juve to qualify from the group, perhaps alongside the Parisians, but they could have gotten a better result from the fixture.

Max Allegri’s men started the game poorly and PSG took full advantage of that to go 2-0 up before the break.

After it, the Italians improved and scored what eventually became a consolation goal.

Mbappe admits, as reported by TuttoMercatoWeb that they struggled in that half, but he insists they got the job done.

“We are happy, I think we could have taken cover and pushed a little more in the second half, and also in the first half I think we would have I could have pushed a little harder, but here we are, we did the essentials, we played a good match and we started with the victory in a superb atmosphere at home.”

Juve FC Says

Mbappe knows we could easily have gotten a draw from that match with our second-half performance.

He sounds relieved to have won, but we will make things difficult for them when they visit the Allianz Stadium for the reverse of this fixture.