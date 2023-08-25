Lazio has emerged as a potential destination for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, and the centre-back reportedly holds a strong desire to make the move. Remaining in Italy and joining a club that competes in the Champions League holds significant appeal for the experienced player.

Nonetheless, Union Berlin is also actively pursuing Bonucci and seems to exhibit a higher level of interest in securing his services compared to Lazio.

Recently, a representative from Lazio’s management has addressed the speculation surrounding their interest in signing the defender.

Angelo Fabiani said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Bonucci has an extraordinary career behind him, we did what we needed to, but the transfer market is still open and we will see.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has to find a new home and do that as soon as he can because he would want to avoid a full season without competitive action.

We can all understand why he wants to stay in Italy and play for a top club, but the truth is that he is not as good as he was and teams know about his injury history.

They will not want to sign a player just because of his name, especially if he does not play often for them.