“We didn’t come here to lose.” Danilo reacts to Juventus loss to PSG

Danilo insists Juventus showed their character despite their 2-1 loss to PSG in Paris last night.

The Bianconeri visited the Parisians in their opening UEFA Champions League group game of the season, hopeful of returning with a result.

With Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in their lineup, PSG was the clear favourite to win the game.

However, Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have a better pedigree in the competition than the Ligue 1 champions.

It was always going to be a close game between two top European sides.

But PSG emerged as victors and Juve will now look to get back to winning ways in their next group stage match.

Danilo believes they showed they are a top club despite the defeat.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We didn’t come here to lose. We are Juve and wherever we go, we want to win. Today, apart from the first 20 minutes, we have shown our character, pride and quality. Let’s start from this, we don’t have time to learn: already from the next game and from the first minute this time. This is what I learned at Juve. Even the new ones must have this desire and this mentality. Only in this way will we become very strong.”

Juve FC Says

We lost the game because of our lack of concentration at several stages of the first half.

As we head back to training, we must work on avoiding similar situations in the future, while hoping to beat the Parisians when they come to Turin for the return fixture.