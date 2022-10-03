Milik
“We didn’t imagine such big impact” – Allegri praises Juventus newcomer

October 3, 2022 - 11:00 am

Last summer, Juventus were hustling in the market for a new striker. Eventually, Arkadiusz Milik turned out to be the one.

But while the Pole’s arrival was met with some skepticism, he swiftly won over the support of the fanbase with a string of impressive displays.

On Sunday, Juventus hosted Bologna at the Allianz Stadium in a match that featured Milik’s return from a one-match suspension.

The 28-year-old formed striking partnership with Dusan Vlahovic, and both men were on target.

While the Old Lady emerged victorious with three unanswered goals, the former Napoli man was the author of the most formidable strike. He left Lukasz Skorupski with no chance through a venomous left-foot shot.

Naturally, Max Allegri praised the impact of his new striker, while admitting that the club didn’t expect him become a pillar straight away.

“We didn’t imagine such impact, but Milik is an intelligent player and we knew this. He can play well with Vlahovic,” said the manager in his post-match interview with DAZN via Il Corriere dello Sport.

The Livorno native also spoke about the importance of the returning players.

“Locatelli held up and shielded the defense very well. Rabiot has a different engine, he went to the shot and played several vertical balls.

“But everyone did well. We went into the locker room and we almost didn’t even believe we had won!”

    Reply JuveFella October 3, 2022 at 12:10 pm

    Meanwhile Dybala has played 6 games = 5 goals & 2 assists…

    #Dybalaback

