“We didn’t start with the right mentality and conceded that goal” Bentancur believes Juventus could still do better

Rodrigo Bentancur has called on his Juventus teammates to keep their concentration for the entirety of games despite their 4-1 win over Udinese last night.

The Bianconeri started the year with that win, but the game could have been different if Rodrigo De Paul’s opener for Udinese had not been removed via VAR.

Towards the end of the game, Juventus lost their concentration again, and they conceded a consolation goal.

Bentancur says that they have to do better to keep their concentration for the entirety of games.

He says it is a matter of mentality as they started the game with the wrong mindset.

Although they improved in the second half, their mentality changed again towards the end of the game and it allowed their opponents to get a goal back.

“We didn’t start with the right mentality and conceded that goal, which fortunately was disallowed for handball,” Bentancur told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We did better after the break, deserved the victory, but again the mentality dropped at the end to concede that goal.

“I think we need to keep that concentration throughout the 90 minutes. We allowed Udinese too many chances and that should not happen.

“I don’t mind if I score goals or not, I provided an assist tonight and that’s as good as a goal, because I am helping the team.

“This was a victory we wanted and fought hard for, now we have a couple of days to rest and prepare for Milan.”

Juve’s next game will be against Milan and they will have to be focused on the field for 90 minutes, else the league leaders will get the best of them.