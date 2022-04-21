Pradè
“We dominated the game,” Daniele Pradè reacts after Fiorentina’s loss to Juventus

April 21, 2022 - 1:00 pm

Fiorentina director, Daniele Pradè has ridiculously claimed they dominated the game as Juventus beat them 2-0 in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final yesterday.

Fiorentina has been in fine form in recent weeks and earned some huge wins before their game against Juve.

The Bianconeri had a first leg advantage of 1-0, but that was too small to bank on, and La Viola was confident they could overturn the result and qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Juve got the job done in style, but Prade claims his club were the better side on the night.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I’m so sorry, we came here and we played our game. We go out with a defeat that seems heavy but we dominated the game, we played only us … Then Juventus’ habit of winning is part of the game. Congratulations to the boys and the coach, we have made a great journey.”

Juve FC Says

It is a good thing that Prade is proud of his team’s performance, but the most important thing is that Juve won the match.

The win against them was not easy, and they deserve credit for that, but we are a much better club and are levels above them.

