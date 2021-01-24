“We don’t need a new striker,” Pirlo responds to transfer speculation

Despite the absence of Paulo Dybala, Andrea Pirlo has said that Juventus doesn’t need a new striker.

The Bianconeri has relied on Alvaro Morata as their only striker this season.

The Spaniard has had support from Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Chiesa and Dybala up front but he has remained the main goalscorer.

However, when the Argentinean was fit to play for the team, they still struggled for goals sometimes, in the absence of Morata.

Now that the former Palermo man is out with an injury, the Bianconeri were expected to land another striker in this transfer window.

They have been linked with a move for several new attackers, including Olivier Giroud, but Pirlo seems to be happy with his current options and says that signing a new goalscorer isn’t a priority for them.

He was speaking after their 2-0 win over Bologna earlier in the day, and he claimed that his team should have scored more goals.

However, they are not prioritising the signing of a new striker.

“We don’t need a new striker,” he said at a press conference via Football Italia.

“We are monitoring the situation, but a new striker is not a priority.”

On Dybala’s return to action, he added: “He is trying to improve, he has problems at his knee. We’ll evaluate him day by day.”