Lukaku
Club News

“We don’t want Lukaku!” – Juventus fans take a stance at Continassa (Video)

July 17, 2023 - 7:00 pm

On Monday morning, Juventus fans made their voices heard in front of the club’s medical facility.

A group of supporters were awaiting the arrivals of several star players, including the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Nicolò Rovella.

The small crowd took the opportunity to let their feelings known regarding the recent reports linking Juventus to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, shouting “We don’t want Lukaku!”

The Bianconeri have emerged as one of the main candidates to sign the Belgian following the collapse of his transfer to Inter.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bonucci

“You didn’t deserve it” – Armored with fan support, Bonucci to defy Juventus exile

July 17, 2023
Filippo Ranocchia

Juventus midfielder set to complete Empoli switch: The figures and formula revealed

July 17, 2023
Paul Pogba

Report: Juventus would turn to Udinese youngster if Pogba joins Saudi Pro League

July 17, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.