“We don’t want Lukaku!” – Juventus fans take a stance at Continassa (Video)

On Monday morning, Juventus fans made their voices heard in front of the club’s medical facility.

A group of supporters were awaiting the arrivals of several star players, including the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Nicolò Rovella.

The small crowd took the opportunity to let their feelings known regarding the recent reports linking Juventus to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, shouting “We don’t want Lukaku!”

The Bianconeri have emerged as one of the main candidates to sign the Belgian following the collapse of his transfer to Inter.