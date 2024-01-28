Dusan Vlahovic has responded to Juventus’ draw against Empoli, emphasising the team’s focus on the remainder of the season. The dropped points in the match mean that Juventus could fall behind Inter Milan in the standings if Inter wins their outstanding games.

Recognising the challenge posed by Empoli, known to be a tough opponent, Juventus aimed to avoid any pitfalls but was unable to secure a victory. The early red card received by Juventus further bolstered Empoli’s chances.

With the upcoming direct clash against Inter Milan, Juventus is intensifying its efforts to prepare for the crucial fixture. Failing to secure a win against Empoli puts added pressure on Juventus to secure victory against Inter to stay in the Serie A title race.

After the game, DV9 took to his Instagram account to send a message to the supporters. The in-form striker wrote:

“The ranking is short, the championship is still long and we don’t want to calculate.

“Let’s keep believing in our goals and work hard to achieve them.

“Proud of the team spirit and thank you all for the support. Heading to the next one already.”

Juve FC Says

Not beating Empoli is a poor result, and most of us did not expect that outcome in the game.

However, we are confident that the team will get back up, and it could be with a win against Inter.