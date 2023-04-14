“We don’t want to lose” Allegri discusses Juventus struggling attack

Juventus needed a goal from Federico Gatti to help them secure a win in their Europa League game against Sporting Club yesterday.

The Bianconeri have some of the best attackers in Europe in their squad, yet they seem to suffer from a serious goal crisis.

Max Allegri started with a front three of Angel di Maria, Arkadiusz Milik and Federico Chiesa last night.

On paper, those three players should deliver plenty of goals for the club, but none of them scored and Allegri insists football is not mathematics.

He said via Football Italia:

“I always say that football is not a mathematical equation. I decided to use those three upfront, we were often left unbalanced against a strong opponent like Sporting. We also should’ve done better in the misplaced passes when developing the moves out from the back.

“I saw three forwards did well against Lazio, so I tried it again, but I think it is most important to remember the balance of the team and the various characteristics that players have when combined together. We don’t want to lose the securities we had built up over the course of the season.”

Juve FC Says

Strikers are paid because they score goals and our attackers must do better. We do not expect them to score every day, but all of them cannot be in a bad period at the same time.

We have options because we do not want to rely on any one player, yet we still cannot get top performances from them.

Hopefully, they will improve in our next game and start scoring for us again.