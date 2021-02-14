“We earned our victories one game at a time” Paratici explains Juventus’ approach to the season

Juventus has had an inconsistent campaign this year as they bid to win the Serie A yet again.

After changing management in the summer, it was going to take some time before their players got used to the new system.

That is exactly what is happening now with the Bianconeri now playing catch up to the likes of Milan and Inter Milan at the top of the league table.

They have found success in the cups after reaching the final of the Italian Cup and winning the Super Cup.

This has been a tough season overall for the Bianconeri, but Fabio Paratici says they are taking it one game at a time.

They have had to adapt their tactics to different matches, some have resulted in wins, while others haven’t.

He said that the champions are only focused on one game at a time and are doing their due diligence, which has brought them wins so far.

“We earned our victories one game at a time, so remain very concentrated and there’s a good atmosphere, but we’re also taking nothing for granted,” the director told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

Juventus’ loss to Napoli last night means they remain adrift of the top of the league table. But there are still a few more games to play, they should get back to winning ways when they face Crotone next in the league.