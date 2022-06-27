Juventus could be stuck with Aaron Ramsey for next season as yet another club gives up on signing the midfielder.

Ramsey has been struggling since he joined Juve, and after working with three different managers and failing to make an impact at the club, the Bianconeri wants him to leave.

They sent him out on loan to Rangers for the second half of last season, hoping he will do well for them to make the move permanent.

That never happened. In recent days, reports have linked him with a move to Fatih Karagumruk, a transfer that would have reunited him with Andrea Pirlo.

However, it seems that deal is also off after the club’s president revealed they held talks, but they couldn’t get the deal done.

Suleyman Hurman was quoted by Calciomercato saying: “We talked to Ramsey, we were looking for an agreement, but then we gave up.”

Juve FC Says

Ramsey has been a bad buy, and we are in an unfortunate situation with him at the moment.

He is one of our top earners, yet among the worst performers, and we must get rid of his salary to add a replacement to the team.

The prospect of having him in our squad for the next campaign is not a good one.