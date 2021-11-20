“We had a good game, but…” Allegri reacts to Juventus’ win

Massimiliano Allegri says Juventus missed too many chances despite their 2-0 win over Lazio this evening.

The Bianconeri needed two penalty goals from Leonardo Bonucci to earn all the points, but they created a lot of chances which should have given them more goals.

Allegri insists they could have taken more of their chances if they weren’t too hasty.

“I never watch the penalties!” Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We had a good game, but we did waste too many scoring opportunities, because this is a team with great potential and the ability to reach the opposition goal, then we are too hasty.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is truly struggling for goals and it could eventually cost them points.

Two penalties were enough for the game against Lazio, but it might not be the case in another match.

The Bianconeri strikers need to step up and score the required goals to win matches.

The good thing is that they are creating chances. Perhaps a new striker would convert them if they sign one in the winter transfer window.

However, Juve might be forced to rely on the likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean for the rest of this season before a new attacker joins in the summer.

If that becomes the case, they simply have to score or this campaign would end badly for the Bianconeri.