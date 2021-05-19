“We had spoken to Juventus” Intermediary confirms Juve spoke with Chelsea star

Juventus were reportedly linked with a move for Chelsea striker and soon to be free agent, Olivier Giroud, in the last two transfer windows.

The Frenchman has struggled for regular playing time with the Blues, but he delivers fine performances when he is called upon to start.

Thomas Tuchel has hardly used him in recent weeks and he looks set to finally leave Stamford Bridge.

An intermediary working to help him find a new team has just confirmed that the Frenchman was a target of Juventus and he even spoke with the Bianconeri in the winter transfer window.

He said the striker also attracted the attention of other Serie A teams like AS Roma.

“In January there was the possibility of bringing Giroud to Serie A,” intermediary Vincenzo Morabito told Calciomercato.com as quoted by Football Italia.

“We had spoken to Juventus and Roma, when Edin Dzeko was seemingly going to Inter. Now his agent is evaluating various different offers. There are three from English clubs, but also some interesting situations in Spain and Germany.”

Juve didn’t sign a new striker in January, but that might change in the summer after their below-par campaign.

Alvaro Morata has done well in this campaign and Juve might extend his loan stint for another season.

But they should add a new striker and landing Giroud for free wouldn’t be a bad idea considering money isn’t in plentiful supply at the moment.