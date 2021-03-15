“We had three in defence in possession” Pirlo explains his tactics against Cagliari

Andrea Pirlo has struggled to get all his players fit since he became Juventus’ manager in the summer.

What this has done is to limit him from implementing his best tactic, as he cannot rely on some of his current players, regularly.

He had to adapt his team to the players available when they faced Cagliari and he has now explained the formation that he deployed.

Football Italia says there was confusion over whether his formation was 4-4-2 of 3-5-2 and that made a journalist ask him after the game.

He explained that he took advantage of Danilo’s intelligence as a player to make the Brazilian very useful.

He also explained the role of Dejan Kulusevski and how his team was set up in and out of possession.

He said: “Danilo is an intelligent player who can have his say in any role. We are trying him here at the moment because we know he can make an impact there.

“We had three in defence in possession, with Juan Cuadrado pushing up and Dejan Kulusevski coming more inside. We defend with four, but then play out from the back with three.

“The idea was to leave gaps for Cuadrado to push up, bringing Kulusevski more central. Kulusevski can be more in midfield in future, we had to use him as a second striker to make up for absences.

“Naturally, once we have two genuine strikers upfront, our game works better.”

Whatever formation he used worked and fans will be keen to ensure that he continues to implement winning formations in the team until the end of the campaign.