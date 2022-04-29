“We have a revenge to take against Inter” Juventus midfielder discusses Italian Cup final

Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot insists they have vengeance on their minds ahead of their Coppa Italia final match against Inter Milan.

Inter has emerged as the top club in Italy over the last two seasons and they have been successful against Juventus in this campaign.

The Nerazzurri beat the Bianconeri to win the Super Cup, and they also ended their Scudetto title hopes with a league win at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve now has another chance to face them and get a first win of the season against the Milanese side.

That will come when both clubs meet in the Coppa Italia final. That game also offers Juve the last chance to win a trophy before the end of this campaign.

Rabiot wants to win that cup and revealed in a recent interview via Tuttomercatoweb: “It is a match that I look forward to in a particular way, because the league match disappointed and unnerved me. Ditto the Super Cup. We would have deserved more in both games. We have a revenge to take against Inter.”

Juve FC Says

Winning that cup game would be the perfect way to round off this season. It would also send a message to the other clubs that we are returning to our best next season.

If we allow Inter to beat us for the third time in this campaign, that might have a negative effect on the confidence of our players.