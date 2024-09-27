Cristiano Giuntoli has weighed in on the Serie A title race, naming the clubs he believes are the frontrunners. As Juventus’ sporting director, Giuntoli has overseen significant changes at the Allianz Stadium, including the arrival of a new manager and several new players.

Although the Bianconeri have started the season in fine form, Giuntoli acknowledges that they are in a rebuilding phase, while some other clubs are currently better positioned in the league. Historically, Juventus has been the dominant force in Italian football, with expectations to compete for silverware every season.

Thiago Motta is well aware of the responsibility that comes with managing Juventus. Fans expect not only attractive football but also trophies. Juve last won the Serie A title in 2020, and supporters are eager to see that drought end this season.

This is a goal Giuntoli knows is important to achieve, but he does not want to put pressure on Motta and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Championship? Inter and Napoli are the favorites. We have changed a lot, and when you do that you always risk. We have completely changed the way we think about football, starting from scratch. We still don’t know what we can do, we are discovering ourselves. Now there is also the curiosity to understand, and it is possible.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has just begun a rebuilding job, and we probably should not expect him to win the league this season, but he must do so eventually.