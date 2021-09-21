“We have done it in the past” Dybala positive comments after Juventus drop points again

Paulo Dybala has delivered a message to Juventus fans on Instagram after they dropped points in Serie A once again.

The Bianconeri have made a winless start to this league campaign. After they secured their first competitive win of the season last week against Malmo, their fans hoped they would beat AC Milan at the weekend.

They took the lead via a fine goal by Alvaro Morata but struggled to find another.

This meant Milan was always in the game and needed to take one of their chances to draw level.

That was exactly what happened eventually with Ante Rebic heading in an equalizer for the Rossoneri.

Juve left the game with a point in another blow to their chances of winning the league.

After struggling to finish inside the top four last season, their fans will be worried by their current run of form, but Dybala says now is the time to be together and they will get better.

He posted an image on Instagram with the caption: “In difficult times, there is nothing to do but to be together and team up. We have done it in the past and we can do it again now!! ALWAYS UNTIL THE END.”