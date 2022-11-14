“We have found the right mentality” Locatelli reacts to Juventus’ win against Lazio

Manuel Locatelli has revealed the secret to Juventus’ 3-0 win against Lazio last night was finding the right mentality.

The Bianconeri have been inconsistent all season and fans were praying they could see off Maurizio Sarri’s in-form team.

They did in style after scoring three times and letting in none from a team that has been free-scoring this term.

Juve now has six consecutive wins with clean sheets and it seems there is a shift at the club.

After the win, Locatelli spoke to reporters and revealed they now have the right mentality.

He said via Calciomercato:

“I said, we must do what we are doing now. At the beginning of the season we talked too much, now we have found the right mentality. we have to look ahead of us, play our matches, take care of our attitude.”

Juve FC Says

Mentality is everything in football and our players needed to find the right one to deliver top performances.

The win against Lazio confirms we are heading towards the top of the table and it will be hard for anyone to stop us now.

This team has the quality to beat anyone and we just need to remain confident in ourselves.

Hopefully, the World Cup break will not negatively affect the mentality of our players before they return.