“We have no plans” minister dashes hopes of fans who want stadiums open to full capacity

Serie A fans have been longing for the respective stadiums in the league to be open to full capacity, but they could be set to wait for much longer after the recent comments by the Italian minister of health.

Roberto Speranza insists the virus is growing again and recommends everyone use a mask while confirming there is no plan on the way to open stadiums to 100% capacity.

For now, stadiums would only be open at 75% capacity, and those who enter must have an EU Green Pass.

“We have no plans to open up stadiums to 100 per cent capacity,” Minister for Health Roberto Speranza told Che Tempo Che Fa on RAI 3 as quoted by Football Italia.

“My strong recommendation, especially during this period where the virus is growing again, is to use a mask as much as possible, because it really is an essential tool to reduce the possibility of contagion.

“The situation for the next few weeks will be insidious.”

Juve FC Says

The clubs would not be happy that 25% of their seats are still being left with no fans in them.

However, the safety of everyone in the country should be a priority and it is also helpful for the continuity of Serie A and other domestic competitions.

If a spike in the infection rate causes the local competitions to be paused, it would affect all the clubs even more.

Juve has one of the biggest stadiums in Italy and the ban of just 25% would not affect them as much as it would affect other clubs.

The Bianconeri will hope they can take advantage of the support from their fans and break back inside the top four soon.