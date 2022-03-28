“We have nothing to prove” Rabiot’s mum and agent defends her son

Adrien Rabiot has been one player that divides opinion among Juventus fans, but a majority of them believe he does nothing for the team.

Interestingly, he plays often for the Bianconeri and the France national team, which continues to baffle those who believe he is not a good player.

The midfielder’s mother, Veronique Rabiot, is his agent and has managed his career for a very long time.

He joined Juve as a free agent in 2019 alongside Aaron Ramsey, but none of them has justified their signing, although Ramsey hardly plays because of his poor fitness.

Speaking about the constant criticism her son gets, Veronique insists they have nothing to prove and blames their negative publicity on the fact that they live a quiet life.

She said via Tutto Sport: “I don’t know where the negative image that the media has of us comes from. I think it is linked to the fact that we don’t talk enough with reporters. So they break us. But I have tough skin. I have nothing to prove, we have nothing to prove. Adrien plays football, it’s his passion and off the pitch he would like to lead a discreet life. Not that he wants to justify himself.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is like an enigma and he might finish his spell at Juventus and leave the club quietly, having not impressed anyone.

We understand that he lives a quiet life off the field, but as a player, he needs to do more talking on the pitch because that is why we pay him.

It is hard to think he will get better than he is now, but we hope he will not drop his performance level and keep helping the team.