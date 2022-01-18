“We have to be interested,” Allegri says Coppa Italia progress is a goal for Juventus

Max Allegri has urged his players to be interested in making progress in the Coppa Italia when they face Sampdoria in the competition today.

Both clubs will lock horns in the Round of 16, with Juve looking to win the trophy.

The Bianconeri remain outside the top four and have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Winning this trophy could be their only success in this campaign, and they need to take it seriously.

Ahead of the match, Allegri spoke to the press and admits that people are usually interested in the competition when it reaches the quarterfinal stage, but they have to be keen from now on.

He said via Football Italia: “It matters a lot because it’s a goal. At the start no one is interested in it, then when you start playing the quarter-finals and semi-finals everyone is interested. We have to be interested from tomorrow.

“Sampdoria have changed their coach so we have to be even more careful. We’re coming from intense close games, we need to make one last effort because then we’ll have five days to prepare for the San Siro match.”

Juve FC Says

We won the Coppa Italia in the last campaign and that helped us to compete in the recent Super Cup.

We may have lost to Inter Milan, but that shows that we remain one of the biggest Italian clubs.

It is hard to see us win this Scudetto, so we need to take this competition seriously to avoid ending this campaign trophyless.