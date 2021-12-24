“We have to keep a close eye on them” Rival manager admits he is worried about Juventus

Juventus has had a terrible start to this season by their standards and they have been left behind in the race for the Scudetto, yet their rivals are losing sleep over them.

Max Allegri has proven over the years that he is one of the best managers to have coached in Italy and he can turn the Bianconeri season around in the second half of the campaign.

Most managers know this and Inter Milan boss, Simone Inzaghi, is one of them.

The Nerazzurri are top of the league table and 12 points separate them from Juventus at the moment.

However, Inzaghi insists Juve is still in the title race and tips them to have a great second half of the campaign.

“I think Juventus can still have a great second half of the season, as they are a good team and we’ve seen that after dropping some points, they are now back on track,” Inzaghi told La Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

“They won five of the last six, so we have to keep a close eye on them.”

Juve FC Says

Serie A clubs are smart with not ruling Juventus out of the title race just yet.

This is because the Bianconeri remains one club most equipped to return to form next year.

If several of its players who are struggling now do better, then their season could turn around faster than we expect.

It would be great to see if Juve can get back inside the title race by February. They just need to focus on winning one game at a time.