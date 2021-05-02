“We just brought home three points” Bonucci unsatisfied despite the win

Leonardo Bonucci appears unhappy with Juventus’ performance despite their 2-1 win over Udinese today.

The Bianconeri are in a position that they need to get all the points from their remaining games of the season and they got the job done against Udinese, but not without a poor start.

They started the game slowly and let their opponents take the lead as has become common in this campaign.

Udinese didn’t allow them to get back into the game for much of the match until the dying minutes.

Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo within the last 10 minutes of the game turned the match on its head.

A win is a win, but Bonucci is realistic and says they cannot celebrate as if it was a great game considering that their performance only improved in the last 10 minutes of the game.

“We just brought home three points, so if we are happy enough with just 10 minutes then we’ve understood nothing. Absolutely nothing,” shrugged Bonucci on Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“We can’t seem to change gear and keep up the tempo for the whole game. It’s the toughest thing to understand, but we need to keep giving our all to achieve the Champions League objective.

“Matches are decided by incidents. We gifted them a goal, they gifted one to us. It’s all about the details and too often this season we dropped points because of details.”