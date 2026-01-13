Kenan Yildiz was in excellent form as Juventus secured a 5-0 victory over Cremonese last night. The match began competitively, but after Juve scored their second goal, Cremonese struggled to respond, and the Bianconeri capitalised by adding three more goals to maintain their impressive run of results.

Yildiz has benefited from Juventus’ growing confidence, playing under less pressure as the team no longer relies solely on moments of individual brilliance to secure victories. Despite this, he remains one of the club’s most influential players, consistently contributing when called upon.

Yildiz’s performance

The attacker scored one of the goals in the match and expressed his satisfaction with both his personal contribution and the team’s overall display. In a social media post, Yildiz said: “Great team performance and happy to be on the scoresheet. We keep pushing. Thank you for the support.” His ability to combine individual skill with team play has been a key factor in Juventus’ current form, and he continues to develop as a reliable presence in attack.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Spalletti’s influence

Manager Luciano Spalletti has helped ease the pressure on Yildiz, allowing him to perform with greater freedom and confidence. The team’s collective improvement has created an environment in which players like Yildiz can thrive, contributing both goals and creativity. Juventus’ recent performances reflect the positive impact of Spalletti’s tactical guidance and man-management, as the squad demonstrates composure and cohesion across matches.

Juventus’ dominance against Cremonese highlights the progress the team has made in recent weeks. With Yildiz performing consistently and the squad continuing to develop confidence under Spalletti, the Bianconeri are positioned to maintain their strong form in the league. Each appearance reinforces his value to the side, and his contributions remain crucial as Juventus aim to secure further positive results in Serie A.