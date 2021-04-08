“We knew how to Suffer together” – Juventus midfielder relieved after the win against Napoli

On Wednesday evening, Juventus finally played the postponed clash against Napoli which was originally scheduled in October last year.

The Bianconeri were initially rewarded a 3-0 victory as their opponents failed to show up for the encounter. But after a long legal battle, an Italian court ordered the match to be rescheduled.

Although the final result on the pitch was only 2-1, but Andrea Pirlo and his men were more than happy to reclaim all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring early on after some brilliant work from Federico Chiesa on the right flank, whilst Paulo Dybala marked his return from a long hiatus with a sublime finish. Lorenzo Insigne’s late spot kick was too little too late for the Partenopei.

Adrien Rabiot was one of the Old Lady’s players who put on a solid shift last night, and he weighed in on the importance of the victory.

“It was important to win. We are at a difficult period, but we played well against a great team and did well in both the first and second half, as we knew how to suffer together, united,” said the Frenchman whilst speaking for the club’s official TV channel, as reported by Calciomercato.

“They wanted to set up the play from behind, so it was important to stop them by applying pressure.

“Dybala? I’m happy for him. So far it hasn’t been an easy season for Paulo, but now he can help us on the pitch, as he’ll try to score many goals,” concluded Rabiot.