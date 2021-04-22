”We knew we would win” – Alex Sandro speaks following his brace against Parma

Whilst Juventus were trailing against Parma yesterday, they found an unlikely savior in the form of Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian’s current campaign has been largely underwhelming – between injuries and unimpressive performances – and yet he managed to overturn the result by scoring his first and second goals of the season against the Crociati.

Matthijs de Ligt added the Bianconeri’s third later on, as it ended 3-1 at the Allianz stadium.

Sandro spoke to the press after this marquee performance, and assured that he and his teammates were pretty comfortable in achieving the win despite the early struggles.

“It’s a very important win, we tried from the start,” Alex Sandro told DAZN as translated by Football Italia. “Too bad for the goal conceded immediately, but we did well afterwards.

“In my opinion, the second part of the match, we knew we would win. These were three really important points for us.

“The main thing is to always win, but it’s important that not only one player scores. We always work, all week, to get everyone to score, and today we did it.”

The former Porto left back was naturally asked about the infamous European Super League – whith Juventus being one of its founding members – but the veteran managed to expertly avoid any controversy with his diplomatic answer.

“We players had the game in mind, honestly, nothing changed for us.”

The Old Lady will now head to Tuscany over the weekend for an encounter against their old rivals Fiorentina.