“We know” Juventus reminds defender of how valuable he is to the team

In Matthijs de Ligt’s latest game for Juventus, he showed some incredible form as he helped the Bianconeri beat Fiorentina.

He was tasked with marking the very dangerous Dusan Vlahovic and did his job to perfection in the game.

The Serbian striker could hardly get a sniff of the Juventus goal in the match.

That is just another game where he proved to be worth every penny that Juve spent on him and why he is certainly the future of the club’s defence.

The Bianconeri appreciates him and in a latest post on Instagram, they uploaded a video of the defender’s best action and captioned it:

“We know we can count on you”

There has been a lot of interest in De Ligt recently and Juventus knows that Mino Raiola loves to move his players around whenever a club comes knocking with a good offer.

Juve should start making plans to replace him in the team just in case any top European club activates his release clause from next summer.

There are several soon-to-be free agents in the market and other players who would cost much lower than the former Ajax man while also doing a great job at the club.