“We know we need six points” Szczesny discusses Juventus Champions League campaign

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has discussed their struggles in the Champions League, and he insists they know they need six points from their next two games.

The Bianconeri have lost their opening two matches in the competition, and they need to win the remaining fixtures to stand a chance of making the next round.

We expected PSG to be their only tough opponents, but Benfica now seems certain to qualify for the next round of the competition as well.

The Portuguese side already has a six-point gap on Juve before their double-header against PSG.

Juve will face Maccabi Haifa twice in their next two games in the competition as well and they start today.

Speaking ahead of the game, Szczęsny said via Football Italia:

“We must have a similar attitude, calm and aware of difficulties in Champions League games. We know we need six points in the next two games.

“Serie A is very balanced, but now we have to focus on the Champions League. It makes no sense to think about the league, we are seven points behind and we must recover. We’ll get there.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Haifa in our next two matches would be the key to our success or failure in the Champions League this season.

The Israelis are seen as underdogs in our group, but they have ambitions and they will want to cause us more problems.