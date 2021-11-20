“We know with this spirit of sacrifice ….” Bonucci reacts to Lazio win

Juventus’ hero of the evening, Leonardo Bonucci says the Bianconeri had to be sacrificial to beat Lazio 2-0 this evening after a long international break.

The defender scored both goals from the penalty spot to help Juve secure an important win.

Juve neutralised Lazio for much of the encounter, but they missed several chances which could have made the score more pronounced.

Bonucci said they were certain that the game depended on their performance and they did what they had to do to secure all the points.

“It was a fundamental victory, as it’s always tough after the break for international duty,” Bonucci told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We know with this spirit of sacrifice, the games depend on us. We really did well to limit Lazio, allow them nothing and score two goals of our own.”

Juve FC Says

This win is a major statement of intent and would make the clubs above Juventus feel pressured to keep winning.

The Bianconeri have struggled in matches against AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli this season.

Beating Lazio shows they are now ready to take on the clubs above them and win.

Max Allegri will hope his team will now build on this result. The absence of another international window until next year would help them build momentum.