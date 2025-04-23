Juventus manager Igor Tudor has admitted that his team did not show enough quality across the pitch as they suffered a disappointing loss to Parma this evening. The result brought an end to what had been a promising start to Tudor’s tenure in charge, with the Croatian previously going three games unbeaten since replacing Thiago Motta.

Although Juventus came into the match as favourites, Parma have quietly become one of the more difficult sides to beat in Italian football. They recently earned impressive draws against Inter Milan and Fiorentina, showing they can hold their own against some of the top teams in the country. This wasn’t a Parma side that would roll over easily, and Juventus paid the price for not treating them with the level of caution and preparation they deserved.

Juventus dominated possession for most of the match and looked composed when in control of the ball, but they lacked the necessary cutting edge in the final third. Parma set up their defence with discipline and organisation, content to soak up pressure and strike on the counter when the opportunity presented itself. They took full advantage of one of their few chances, scoring a decisive goal from a cross that caught the Juve backline off guard.

After going behind, Juventus increased the tempo and pushed harder in search of an equaliser. Despite their efforts, they rarely looked threatening enough to break down Parma’s defensive line. The visitors held on firmly, with every player showing a clear commitment to keeping their lead intact until the final whistle.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Following the match, Tudor did not sugarcoat his assessment of the performance. Speaking to the media, he explained that his team fell short in several areas and admitted that they need to do much better going forward. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “Today we lacked a bit of everything. In the second half we pushed hard but we weren’t very dangerous. We conceded a goal on a cross from 40 metres that you can’t catch. We’re disappointed, but we’re moving forward. There are still five games and many points up for grabs.”

It was a frustrating night for Juventus and their supporters. The expectation was to collect all three points, but instead, they leave with regrets and a reminder that nothing can be taken for granted. With five matches remaining, the team must regroup quickly and show a stronger mentality if they want to finish the season in a strong position.