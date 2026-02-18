Manuel Locatelli has admitted that Juventus lacked the courage required to secure a positive result against Galatasaray, as the Turkish side recorded a resounding 5-2 victory. The defeat leaves the Bianconeri facing a daunting challenge in the return leg of their European tie.

Juventus had entered the fixture in encouraging form in continental competition and began the match with confidence. By halftime, they held a 2-1 advantage and appeared well-positioned either to close out the contest or, at the very least, avoid defeat.

Second Half Collapse in Turkiye

The game, however, unravelled dramatically after the interval. Juventus lost their composure, and Galatasaray capitalised ruthlessly, scoring four additional goals to seize complete control of the tie. Defensive lapses and a drop in intensity proved costly, transforming a promising position into a heavy defeat.

The result means that, in Turin, Juventus must score four unanswered goals to progress to the next round. While the squad remains determined to attempt a comeback, the scale of the task is considerable. The players believe a turnaround is possible, yet such an achievement will require a vastly improved performance compared to their display in Turkiye.

(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Locatelli Reflects on Costly Errors

Locatelli addressed the shortcomings in the aftermath of the match. As reported by Calciomercato, he acknowledged both tactical and individual failings. He said:

“We made mistakes we shouldn’t have made, even on the ball. We lacked courage, and we paid for it.”

On the possibility of a comeback, he added:

“It’s clear now that it’s difficult to talk about it. We have Como, and then at home we’ll try to give it our all. We have to believe in it; it will be very difficult, but we have to put our heart and soul into it.”

He also reflected on the impact of the dismissal and the team’s response:

“The red card affected the match, but we made individual mistakes. We didn’t have the same reaction; we were exhausted and struggled. These are steps we need to take, and quickly.”

Locatelli’s comments underline the urgency within the Juventus camp as they seek redemption in the decisive second leg.