Cremonese manager Davide Nicola has admitted the moment his side lost belief during their heavy defeat to Juventus, as the Bianconeri ran out five-nil winners. Cremonese struggled to impose themselves and were unable to create any significant chances, while Juventus dominated from start to finish at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus approached the fixture aware of the need to secure victories against lower-ranked sides as they seek to re-enter the Serie A title race. Their recent performances have been encouraging, and this commanding win confirmed that the team is returning to form. For Cremonese, the result highlighted the challenge of competing against one of Italy’s strongest sides when momentum turns decisively.

Early confidence

Despite the eventual outcome, Cremonese began the match with belief and a clear game plan. Nicola revealed that his players were confident before kick-off, and even after conceding the opening goal, they attempted to respond and maintain their structure. Nervousness was evident, given the quality of the opposition, but the team continued to produce some encouraging moments.

The manager noted that Cremonese remained competitive until the second goal, which proved decisive in shifting both the momentum and their mindset. From that point, energy and belief waned, leaving the team unable to challenge Juventus effectively.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nicola reflects

Speaking after the match, Nicola acknowledged the turning point, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb. He said, “There’s nothing to write home about. Even when you put in performances like this, you have to keep everything because it’s a learning experience. I may seem out of context, but we played our game until the 2-0. We were nervous after conceding the first goal against a strong team like Juve, but we continued to play with interesting plays until the second goal. We weren’t able to get a shot off, and the counterattack led to the 2-0. From there, we lacked the energy to even take on one-on-one situations, and we paid more than we deserved. We tried, but we didn’t succeed: we’ll accept this result and already focus on the next one.”

Nicola concluded by emphasising learning from the defeat and confirmed that focus has already shifted to the next match.