Leonardo Bonucci watched Juventus’ humiliating 4-0 loss to Atalanta at the weekend, and predictably, he was far from impressed.

Juventus faced an Atalanta side that was just above them in the standings, and the match presented them with an opportunity to close the gap between the two clubs. Having won their previous five matches, Juventus fans were confident that the team could secure another victory against La Dea, expecting the Bianconeri to build on their recent form.

However, despite their hard work, Juventus failed to deliver and were comprehensively beaten by Atalanta, who scored four unanswered goals at the Allianz Stadium. The result was nothing short of embarrassing, with many Juventus supporters opting to leave the stadium before the final whistle. Even those who watched the game from home were left disappointed and disheartened by the team’s performance.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Bonucci, who watched the fixture with his children, was equally upset by the display. He had expected a much better performance from Juventus, but instead, the team faltered and were outclassed by a dominant Atalanta. Reflecting on the poor performance, Bonucci shared his thoughts, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We made a fool of ourselves. I watched the match on TV with my children, who were as desperate as I was. It hurt my heart. It’s a tough day for us, I saw them in great difficulty. I don’t think anything like this has ever happened, with the crowd leaving before the 90th minute. The Stadium of the last few matches puts pressure on those who have little experience and leadership.”

Bonucci’s frustration is understandable, as the game was one of Juventus’ worst performances in a long time. It was especially painful for the players, management, and supporters alike because of the high expectations placed on the team. Juventus had been riding high on their recent winning streak, but this heavy defeat to Atalanta served as a reminder of the team’s current struggles and lack of leadership on the pitch.

The loss left fans disillusioned and served as a stark contrast to the high hopes they had for the team heading into the match.